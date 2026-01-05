Filmore authorities arrest man accused of threatening violence, 31 guns seized

FILLMORE, Utah — The Millard County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 51-year-old accused of assaulting a juvenile and making threats against another. Police say after a search of his home, 31 guns were seized.

Mark David Iverson, 51, was arrested on Sunday and faces four charges of aggravated assault and one for threat of violence.

According to court documents, on Sunday, officials were called for a reported aggravated assault near the 400 South and 800 East intersection in Fillmore. Victims told officers that Mark Iverson had pinned a juvenile victim against the wall and was yelling at her while shaking his fingers in her face.

Witnesses told officials that the juvenile's father then stepped in to separate Mark from them. At this point, witnesses stated that Iverson attempted to pull a handgun from behind his back.

The brothers of the juvenile victim then stepped in to stop Iverson from reaching his gun. Others at the residence had to get the juvenile victim to leave the home and settle Iverson down.

The following night, the victim told police they overheard Iverson making comments about wanting to shoot them, which made the victim fear for their safety.

Due to the high risk of the situation, the Millard County Sheriff's Office applied for a search warrant of Iverson's home with assistance from the Iron/Cedar SWAT Team.

Iverson was taken into custody without incident, and following a search of his home, 31 guns were seized. Investigators say several of the guns were loaded with a round in the chamber.