Data Center company ponders moving on after Spanish Fork leaders delay Title 15 vote

PROVO, Ut. — Following months of study, then a 2 week delay, Spanish Fork City leaders decided not to amend Title 15, at least for another two weeks.

That would have opened the door for the Provo based Volition company to begin the process of building a data center near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon.

City Council members didn’t make their final decision until about 12:15 Wednesday morning.

Right now at the site of the proposed data center, there is a massive warehouse that’s likely going to be sold.

Some of the other, potential options for that site are a distribution hub, a fulfillment center or a cement plant.

The Mayor and City Council have been reviewing the pros and cons of a proposed data center for months, weighing if it’s in Spanish Fork's best interest.

Nearly two-dozen residents provided public comment on the matter, with the majority asking questions like; What’s the rush? Why now? and, How can we trust the company will do as they say?

Leaders are taking it all into account before making a decision overnight.

Mayor Mike Mendenhall read the final vote.

“That motion passes 4 to 1 to table the decision for two weeks. I so appreciate the discussion, appreciate the questions and again appreciate the public involvement tonight.”

According to company officials, the proposed project would be a billion dollar, self powered data center that would generate between 250 and 400 Megawatts of its own power using natural gas.

Volition executives said they would not be drawing off the local power grid, or emitting excess heat, noise, and air pollution.

Under the possible Title 15 amendment, City officials would be tasked with oversight.

Volition claims they will provide high paying jobs during and after construction and pump millions of dollars of tax revenue into the local economy.

But now with this two week delay, Volition said they may have to seek a new community to build their data center.