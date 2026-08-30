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Emery County hit hard by flooding

Emery County flooding
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ORANGEVILLE, Utah — Emery County was hit hard by flooding on Saturday.

Photos and videos from the county sheriff's office and FOX 13 viewers on the Utah's Weather Authority Facebook group shared photos and videos of the rising waters, especially in the town of Orangeville.

The American Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Latter-day Saint church meetinghouse on Main Street in Orangeville.

The Emery County Sheriff's Office said it will keep residents informed about sandbag distribution throught its Facebook page.

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