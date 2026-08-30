Windstorm topples train, trees in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A powerful storm blew through part of Millard County Saturday afternoon, causing serious damage.

Millard County Sheriff Steve O'Camb said a "crazy storm cell" blew through the town of Lynndyl, in the northeast corner of the county.

The wind was so strong that it blew 34 cars over on a freight train. A video from the sheriff showed the downed railroad cars and a red liquid pooled next to the tracks.

In addition, O'Camb said the storm caused serious injuries, blew over large trees, shattered windows on homes and vehicles, and one home even lost its roof — "possibly from a tornado," he said.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed if a tornado touched down in the area.

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