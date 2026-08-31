Heartbreak, perseverance as Lynndyl residents deal with storm aftermath

LYNNDYL, Utah — The small, quiet farming town of Lynndyl is one of those places where everyone knows each other’s names. They're now coming together after a weekend of storms that damaged dozens of homes.

The aftermath of the storms can be seen across the town, with several houses showing marks from large hail and winds that tore pieces off the siding.

“It was a full-on tornado, like it was spinning. I was watching golf ball and baseball sized hail just spinning horizontally through the air," said one resident.

On Monday, as students waited to board buses to school in nearby Delta, trees were laid out all around the streets and in other people's yards. Windows were blown out, cars damaged and flattened, and debris was strewn everywhere.

“I had a piece of my roof that fell off into my back drive area over here,” shared another resident.

As storms intensify, officials warn Utah drivers of dangerous road conditions:

As storms intensify, officials warn Utah drivers of dangerous road conditions

Officials estimate about 40 homes were impacted by the storm, with an assessment still underway.

Among the biggest concerns are the losses to the area farmers.

“The corn and the hay were wiped out," said Lynndyl Mayor Chase Nielson.

Nielson said they’re trying to salvage what they can, but it’s a tough loss.

“I farm, and some of my farm got hit. And when you hear that your corn crop is gone, it makes you feel like you’ve been punched in the stomach," the mayor said. "It hurts.”

Despite the destruction, Nielson and others have seen something beautiful as surrounding communities have come to help rebuild the town.

“It was great. Everyone just showed up to work, no questions asked.”

One neighbor hadn't seen a storm like this weekend's in the 30-plus years he's lived in the town. He too was touched by the surrounding support.

"We're only a town of 110, but we've had several hundred; we tripled or quadrupled our town just in the people showing up to clean up our town," said the man.

Nielson shared how the town is focused on cleaning up and moving forward.

“We’re trying to make Lynndyl beautiful again.”