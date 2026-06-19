Millard County woman faces charges for allegedly illegally selling water shares

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — An employee with a water office in Millard County is now facing charges of theft and communications fraud after investigators say she was caught selling water shares illegally.

Amie Sue Johnson, 49, was arrested on Wednesday.

In court documents submitted by the Millard County Sheriff's Office, investigators say that on May 25, representatives of a local water company and members of a regional water board reported they had discovered numerous unauthorized transfers of water shares. According to the reporters, the transfers had been conducted through the accounts of Amie Sue Johnson.

Detectives received records from 2022 to 2026 and were advised that more were under review.

Police say that a review of the provided records showed multiple transfers of water shares from numerous account holders and irrigation companies into accounts associated with Johnson. Those shares were then transferred to third-party farmers and water users.

Investigators say their review of documents found that the transfers from 2022 to 2026 were valued in excess of $226K. The years 2015 to 2022 are still under review.

In early June, detectives were once again approached by members of the regional water board who provided additional records indicating the activity may have been occurring since 2015, shortly after Johnson began employment in the water office.

Also, during that meeting, the police reviewed a recorded meeting between board members and Johnson. During that meeting, Johnson was confronted regarding the transfers and asked if there was a good explanation.

Johnson allegedly replied, "No, there's not."

When asked whether the account holders whose water had been transferred were aware of what was happening, Johnson stated they were not. She further added, "I think you know why I did it. I was trying to keep the bills paid."