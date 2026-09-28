New flooding concerns arise in Fayette following summer damage

FAYETTE, Utah — Residents in Fayette are still cleaning up after major floods hit the small central Utah town over the summer, and with more rain on the way, some are worried it could happen again.

Flooding hit on July 16, sending water, mud and debris through parts of the town of about 150 people.

“It was so wild,” said Fayette town councilmember Dani Bown.

Video of the flooding shared by Bown showed water rushing through the streets and around homes.

“It breached several culverts, breached the road, come down, and flooded in different parts of the town,” she said.

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At least a half-dozen homes suffered significant damage, including Tami Ha’o’s home, where floodwaters came onto her property and eventually filled her basement.

“So mud and water was just spraying inside,” Ha’o said. “It was kind of like a river coming down the road and it of course split up and kind of got everyone on its way down.”

Ha’o owns Tami & Josh’s Aloha Grill, but her family had to shut down the business for several days while they cleaned up. They also learned they did not have flood insurance to cover the damage or lost income.

Roads transformed into what looked like rivers during the summer flooding.

“It was just something we’ve never seen here before,” Bown said.

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Neighbors quickly stepped in to help. Local farmers brought tractors and backhoes, while dozens of people helped fill and place sandbags.

Two months later, signs of the flooding remain. Downed fences can still be seen around town, and sandbags line some roads. The mayor and town council have been applying for state and federal assistance as they work to clean out culverts and address the damage.

For residents, every dark cloud now brings a reminder of what happened.

“It’s always a concern in the back of our mind,” Bown said.

Ha’o hopes officials can find a long-term solution.

“I hope that they can get something done with that because obviously once the water has made a pathway, it seems to follow that pathway,” she said.

Ha’o's property was recently regraded, and gravel was added. The family also moved its sandbags just days ago.

“We’re kind of hoping that it doesn’t happen again, but that would be just my luck!” Ha’o said, laughing. “Not fun to clean up, but could’ve been worse!”