One person dead after three-vehicle crash closes Interstate 15 near Levan

LEVAN, Utah — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash closed northbound I-15. Traffic is being diverted at milepost 207 and is expected to reopen by 6:30 p.m.

Traffic came to a stop in a construction zone, the driver of a blue SUV failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a white sedan. The blue SUV then sideswiped a black SUV before coming to a stop when it crashed into a fence.

One of the occupants was transported via helicopter to the hospital where they would be later declared deceased.