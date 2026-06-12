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One person dead after three-vehicle crash closes Interstate 15 near Levan

One person dead after three-vehicle crash closes Interstate 15 near Levan
FOX 13 News
One person dead after three-vehicle crash closes Interstate 15 near Levan
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LEVAN, Utah — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash closed northbound I-15. Traffic is being diverted at milepost 207 and is expected to reopen by 6:30 p.m.

Traffic came to a stop in a construction zone, the driver of a blue SUV failed to stop in time and struck the rear of a white sedan. The blue SUV then sideswiped a black SUV before coming to a stop when it crashed into a fence.

One of the occupants was transported via helicopter to the hospital where they would be later declared deceased.

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