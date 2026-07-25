Junction water supply tests positive for E. coli, officials confirm

JUNCTION, Utah — The water supply in Junction has tested positive for E. coli as the boiling water order remains in effect.

The water is not considered to be safe for consumption or use without boiling. The town is required to obtain two consecutive negative test results before the boil water order can be lifted, with water tests being taken every 24 hours.

Previously, the residents in Junction were instructed to prepare to leave at a moment's notice as they were elevated to "SET" status following a flash flood warning.

The town had experienced significant flooding and, as a result, had lost water service and was issued a water-boiling order when it returned.