PUMPKIN PROBLEMS - LOCAL GROWER SEES 80% DROP IN CROP

CENTERFIELD, Utah —

The pumpkins are beginning to arrive at Beck Family Farms in Centerfield, but this fall will look dramatically different at the fifth-generation family farm.

David Beck has spent decades farming and says the farm normally grows about 3,000 tons of pumpkins each year.

This year, he expects only about 600 tons, an 80% drop.

The loss comes after a difficult growing season marked by drought, record heat and other challenges.

“The record high temperatures, the blossoms didn’t get fruit on them. It was too hot for the bees, too smoky for the bees, and so all those summer blossoms just didn’t work,” Beck said.

The impact can be seen across the farm.

Beck says one 60-acre field that produced about 1,000 tons of pumpkins last year produced just 12 pumpkins this year.

“Same field we planted and got a thousand tons last year, this year we got 12,” he said.

The smaller harvest is also affecting the people who depend on Beck Family Farms for seasonal work.

Beck says many of his employees plan their lives around working the pumpkin season for about two months. This year, he expects they'll only have work through September.

“A lot of my immediate family and a lot of local workers that just build their life around this. They just schedule their lives to come in for two months to do pumpkins and now this year we have to tell them all that they’re only gonna' work September,” Beck said.

Beck says the farm's pumpkin sheds, which would normally be full at this point in the season, are nearly empty.

“Normally all these things are clear full of pumpkin, the sheds clear full... now just barely enough for tomorrow,” he said.

What does it mean for shoppers?

Beck Family Farms supplies pumpkins to grocery stores throughout Utah, Nevada, Colorado and other Western states.

The farm has also had to purchase pumpkins from other growers to help fill its orders.

But that hasn't been easy either.

Beck says the farm had 300 tons of pumpkins lined up in Delta when a hailstorm hit about a week ago, destroying approximately 250 tons.

“We had 300 tons lined up in Delta and a week ago they had a hail storm and ruined 250 tons of them,” Beck said.

Beck says the farm has about enough of its own pumpkins to keep supplying customers through September.

Chance Hansen, who has worked at Beck Family Farms for the past 10 years, says consumers could notice the shortage as the season progresses.

“They go to the store and they want their pumpkins, but it will be a little different this year,” Hansen said.

Asked what shoppers should expect, Hansen said there may be very few pumpkins left later in the season — “if any.”

Despite the difficult year, Beck says he hopes his family can keep the farm going.

When asked about this tremendous family heritage and being a fifth generation farmer, Beck says the family is determined to continue the tradition.

“My great-great grandpa started here,” Beck said.

But keeping a family farm going isn't getting any easier.

“We’ll just see how much more money we can borrow!” Beck joked.

Then he turned serious.

“The problem is right now, agriculture is not profitable, so how do you just keep borrowing money and keep going unless there’s some kind of a big change? It’s not going to be any better,” Beck said.

For now, Beck Family Farms is preparing to open its fall pumpkin season, even as the family works to make it through one of its most difficult harvests.