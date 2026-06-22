Sanpete County woman arrested after allegedly killing father: 'She killed pop'

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A woman is facing murder charges after her sister reported that she had allegedly shot their elderly father, telling officers, "She killed pop."

Aidan Marisa Woods, 42, was arrested Friday and faces charges of murder, possession of a schedule three drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while being held without bail.

Deputies with the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on Highway 117 near Wales by Wood's sister. When deputies arrived, they immediately arrested Woods, who told them that she had shot her father, and directed deputies to where they could find the weapon.

Investigators served a search warrant for the property and found Wood's father near a spent shell casing. Inside the trailer where Woods lived, officers found a handgun with the same caliber ammunition as the shell found near the body.

Also inside the trailer was THC concentrate and paraphernalia that appeared used.

When interviewed by detectives, Woods stated that she had gone to her father's home earlier that morning to retrieve the firearm used in the shooting.