Several cities across southern, central Utah could lose power, Rocky Mountain Power announces

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch is in place for Delta, Milford, Cedar City and Enterprise Valley, which means those areas could lose power if weather and fire conditions worsen, Rocky Mountain Power warned Wednesday.

A planned power shutoff safety measure was announced as Rocky Mountain Power monitors the potential impact of the weather and fire dangers on the electrical network, with the possibility of de-energizing power lines and equipment.

Nearly 5,000 customers have been notified in the potential power shutdown area through phone calls, emails, and text messages. Customers will receive notifications if a power shutoff is necessary or if the watch is cancelled.

Cottonwood Fire nears 60,000 acres in size; new communities on alert

Cottonwood Fire nears 60,000 acres in size; new communities on alert

Fire restrictions are already in place across southern Utah's national parks due to prolonged drought and extremely dry vegetation. With major wildfires already ongoing throughout the state, as temperatures rise with the Summer season.

“Community safety and reducing wildfire risk are our top priorities,” said Carrie Laird, Rocky Mountain Power incident commander. “We take the decision to turn off power very seriously. Public Safety Power Shutoffs will be targeted, precise, and guided by real-time data from conditions on the ground. We appreciate our customers’ patience and support

during these critical safety efforts.”

Officials noted that a Public Safety Power Shutoff is a preventative measure of last resort to protect the electricity infrastructure in the event of hazardous fire weather conditions.

The public is encouraged to follow local public safety agency recommendations, and for any questions, they are asked to reach out to Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.