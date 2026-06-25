‘We’re still standing,’ Some parts of Eagle Point Resort survive Cottonwood Fire

BEAVER, Utah — Despite their worst fears, staff at the Eagle Point Resort outside Beaver shared photos showing that the resort is still standing among the destruction of the Cottonwood Fire.

On Wednesday, Eagle Point owner Shane Gadbow said the resort would be closed for a “considerable” amount of time after suffering “significant property loss," but was not able to detail the exact damage.

A day later, and it appears the resort's demise may have been premature,

“While the fire continues to threaten Eagle Point, these current images symbolize the resilience of the mountain, our team, and this incredible community,” resort officials said in a release. “There is still a long road ahead, and our hearts remain with every owner, firefighter, and first responder affected by the Cottonwood Fire.”

Utahns pray for end to Cottonwood Fire as it grows to 70K acres:

Utahns pray for end to Cottonwood Fire as crews continue fighting

The Cottonwood Fire has grown to over 70,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday.

Resort staff must still return to the area to assess the extent of the damage after the fire is contained before determining how or when they could reopen.

“Through the uncertainty, through the unimaginable… we’re still standing.”