Wrongly-disposed of lithium batteries spark garbage truck fire in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah — Someone who carelessly threw away lithium batteries in their household trash helped start a garbage truck fire in Richfield.

The Richfield Fire Department said a crew was called Thursday morning to a report of a garbage truck on fire. Photos shared after firefighters arrived showed garbage strewn across the road to assist in putting out the flames.

Other photos showed the charred batteries that were responsible for the fire.

Richfield Fire Department

No one was injured during the incident, but the fire department pleaded with residents not to throw away lithium batteries in the trash as they "can start fires and produce poisonous gas in thermal runaway."

Lithium batteries need to be disposed of at a designated drop-off or hazardous waste site