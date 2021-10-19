Charges possible in death of cyclist in Roy

ROY, Utah — Detectives who have been investigating an accident that killed a bicyclist in Roy last month have submitted their report to the district attorney for possible charges.

Warren Yoshiro Watanabe, 62, was run over by a vehicle in a parking lot on Sep. 20. He was initially in critical condition but passed away five days later, according to his obituary.

The driver, a 77-year-old woman, was leaving the lot when she hit Watanabe. She wasn't sure what she hit, so she backed up and ran him over again. Police said she stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

A Roy Police Department spokesperson told FOX 13 that detectives had reconstructed the scene and have been investigating, and they submitted their report Monday to the Weber County Attorney's Office.

Police and attorneys will now work together to screen possible criminal charges, which were not specified.