Charter school cancels classes in Kearns, Magna due to shooting threat

MAGNA, Utah — A public charter school in the Salt Lake area is canceling classes on both of its campuses Monday due to a school shooting threat.

Entheos Academy announced Sunday night that it is canceling school the following day after receiving the threat.

"Student safety is our top priority and we are therefore canceling school tomorrow," the school wrote in an email to parents. "Please keep your children at home while the police investigate."

Entheos has locations in Kearns and Magna, and school is canceled for both. The official notices were also posted on the Facebook pages for each campus.

The Unified Police Department is investigating the threat and trying to determine whether it is credible and if they can identify a suspect. A department spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the threat originated on Snapchat, and a parent called it in. No further details on the nature of the threat were provided, nor whether the threat specifically targeted either of the campuses.

"If you are aware of anything concerning being posted on social media, please contact your school administrators," Entheos leadership wrote in Sunday's announcement.

Entheos is a free, public charter school for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade.

This comes two weeks after a school shooting scare was spread across social media that was believed by some to be targeted at Kearns High School. Police eventually determined that it was not credible and identified students who were behind the false threat.