School district responds to shooting scare at Kearns High School

KEARNS, Utah — A photo alluding to a school shooting is circulating around social media with some claiming it's targeted at Kearns High School, but the district says its investigation so far has not shown any credible threat.

The image appeared to be a screenshot of a Snapchat, showing text carved into a surface of some sort that reads, "The Shooting," along with Monday's date. The Snapchat user added text to the photo, saying: "Who ever wrote this is crazy [sic]."

It is not known at this time who posted or sent the image, nor is it known who took the screenshot and began sharing it on other social media platforms.

However, the Granite School District sent an email to families of students Sunday night, saying it has been investigating the possible threat with Unified Police. So far, they said, they have not found any reason to believe that there is a credible threat to Kearns High.

"The unsubstantiated threat involves a generic photo that does NOT appear to be related to any Granite School District school or Kearns High in any way," the message read in part. "Regardless, we take every potential threat very seriously and continue to investigate this matter."

The screenshots, as well as the letter from the district, were shared on the unofficial "Kearns Township" Facebook group.

The full letter, signed by Kearns Principal Danny Stirland, can be read below:

"Dear Kearns High Parents and Families,

"We want to alert you to a situation that has come to our attention this evening. Unsubstantiated rumors of a threat against a non-specific school have been circulating over social media. The Granite District Police Department and Unified Police are investigating this matter and have not been able to identify any credible evidence of a threat. The unsubstantiated threat involves a generic photo that does NOT appear to be related to any Granite School District school or Kearns High in any way. Regardless, we take every potential threat very seriously and continue to investigate this matter.

"We have seen multiple instances recently of fake threats being posted in a similar fashion. These threats cause needless panic and concern for our students and their families. We respectfully request that if you are unable to monitor your child’s smartphone and social media use, that you restrict access to it. Schools and law enforcement do NOT have the ability to monitor thousands of student’s social media accounts. This is the responsibility of the parent or guardian.

"The best security system we have continues to be the eyes and ears of our students who contact trusted adults when they see unsafe behavior or situations. Please remind your students that we need their help to keep our campus and community a safe place. They can anonymously report unsafe behavior using the SafeUT app on a mobile device or web or contact our police department at (801) 481-7122 to report issues. As always, they can reach out to a teacher or administrator for help with any concerns.

"Student safety is always our primary concern, and we will always address every tip very seriously and enact district safety protocols and involve police as appropriate. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to keep our students safe."

