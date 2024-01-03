Cheesecake Factory expanding out of Salt Lake Co. with brand new restaurant

OREM, Utah — The Cheesecake Factory is expanding its reach in Utah with a brand-new restaurant outside Salt Lake County, where two other restaurants are already located.

Utah County residents will soon have a location all to themselves at the University Place Mall in Orem.

Known for its novel-like menu stuffed with delicacies such as avocado egg rolls, burgers, tacos and of course, every cheesecake you can think of, it's a restaurant that already has two locations in Utah.

But both located in Salt Lake County, at the City Creek Mall and Fashion Place Mall, Utah County residents have had to travel quite a distance to partake in the beloved chain.

The new location in Orem will be located next to Dillard's and Itto Sushi, at a location that will be roughly 8,500 square feet.

All your favorite menu items (more than 250 choices and 30 cheesecakes!) will be available at the restaurant when it opens, although an exact timeline was not disclosed.

Leaders of the project said construction would begin "immediately" for the new restaurant.

The restaurant announcement joins other grand openings at the University Place Mall in the last six months.

In October, gourmet milkshake bar, "The Yard" opened at the mall, serving up over-the-top milkshake creations with unique toppings and flavors.