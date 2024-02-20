Child dies after being badly burned by campfire in Davis County

WEST POINT, Utah — A child has died after an apparent accident involving a campfire in Davis County. A woman was also hospitalized with critical burns.

The North Davis Fire District said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near 940 North 5000 West in the town of West Point.

After suffering critical burns on about 50 percent of his body, the boy was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, but later died of his injuries.

Officials said they could only describe what happened as a "campfire incident" with no further details. It is under investigation.

The woman was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital by ambulance with burns to the lower half of her body.