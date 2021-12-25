Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Christmas miracle! West Jordan garage finds stolen hot rod

items.[0].image.alt
Ekins Garage
Photo of the hot rod originally stolen and then found in South Jordan
Ekins Garage
Posted at 2:40 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 16:40:09-05

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan hot rod shop received a Christmas miracle just days after a valuable hot rod was stolen from its parking lot last week.

Derek Ekins of Ekins Garage had worked on the bright red 1950s Dodge truck for two years and had it loaded inside a trailer for delivery. However, before it could be handed off to a customer, someone swiped the trailer and took off.

Ekins told FOX 13 that the hot rod was irreplaceable.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects pull up in a black F-250 diesel truck, with their faces covered.

Thankfully, the garage contacted reporter Eliana Sheriff on Christmas morning to say that someone had seen the trailer and truck in South Jordan after watching a story on FOX 13, and both have been returned to Ekins.

"We can't thank you enough," wrote Valerie Ekins with the garage.

There is no word if anyone is in custody connected to the theft.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere