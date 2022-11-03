City of Moab says it will fight expected lawsuit from family of Gabby Petito

MOAB, Utah — Nearly three months after the family of Gabby Petito announced their intent to file a $50 million lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, city officials say they will "ardently defend" against it.

In a statement obtained by FOX 13 News, the City of Moab stated that while the death of Gabby Petito was a "terrible tragedy," Moab City Police Department officers are not responsible for her murder.

"The attorneys for the Petito family seem to suggest that somehow our officers could see into the future based on this single interaction," the statement reads in part. "In truth, on Aug. 12, no one could have predicted the tragedy that would occur weeks later and hundreds of miles away, and the City of Moab will ardently defend against this lawsuit."

In the notice of claim filed in August, the Petito family claimed that if officers had been properly trained, Gabby Petito would still be alive. Attorneys said they also believe the officers' negligence contributed to Petito's death.

Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had a run-in with Moab police officers in August when a witness said they saw a man, identified as Laundrie, hitting a woman.

After officers pulled over the couple's van, they determined Petito was the aggressor and separated the couple for the night.

Officers believed the incident was "more accurately a mental/emotional health 'break' than a domestic assault," a police report reads.

"At that time, our officers acted with kindness, respect, and empathy toward Ms. Petito," a statement from the City of Moab reads.

An investigation into the interaction revealed the two Moab Police officers made "several unintentional mistakes" and recommendations were given to the department for software upgrades and additional training.

More than a month later, Petito's body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and her cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death before he returned to Florida and died by suicide.

The Petito family has also filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, claiming his parents knew their son murdered Gabby and helped him leave the country.