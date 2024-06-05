Clearfield family wants to thank teens who saved them from fire

CLEARFIELD, Utah — After a garage fire in Clearfield, a family of seven is feeling lucky to be alive, and hope to share a message with the teens who saved their lives.

“All you've seen was orange and white smoke just coming up the stairs. It was crazy. It was like literally looking into a volcano,” shared Tammy Leggett.

The family was getting ready for bed Tuesday night when they heard a loud bang. At first, no one thought anything of it, until they heard pounding on the front door.

At the door was a group of teens delivering an urgent message.

“They just said, 'We were just driving through the neighborhood and saw that the yard was on fire,'” said Tammy.

The young strangers helped get all seven humans, plus a dog and six cats, out of the house.

“They didn't just tell us, they stopped to make sure that we were out and we were safe,” Kyleigh said.

Although Tammy had difficulty breathing Wednesday morning from inhaling smoke, she said she can’t imagine how worse off she and her family would be if it wasn’t for their teens rescuers.

“My grandson, he's 3 months old and he just barely got off of oxygen, heart monitors, and so it was getting away from it as fast as we could," explained Tammy. "And my granddaughter, she's 2 months old and she was born with a broken clavicle. She wasn't breathing when she was born.”

When officials finally arrived on the scene, the garage was engulfed in flames. which firefighters had under control within ten minutes, but the garage is a total loss.

“[The fire is] still under investigation right now," said North Davis Fire District Deputy Chief Curt King, "It's leaning towards, it's possibly something electrical, but we're not certain at this time.”

There were no injuries and the fire did not spread to the house.

“We'll see an uptick in structure fires around this time of year as well," added King. "The heat does drive fire conditions for us, and we are starting to see that now.”

The Leggett's hope the teens will come knocking on their door again soon, this time so the family can thank them for saving their lives.

“These kids, you know, they don't know what they did," said Tammy. "They literally saved my grand babies lives, my life, my sisters', my kids; just a selfless act and I just wanna tell them thank you.”