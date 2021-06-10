Clearfield toddler killed after struck by car on driveway

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 1-year-old was killed Thursday after being hit by a car driven by a family member in a Clearfield driveway.

Paramedics responded at around 10:45 a.m. to a home near 1300 West 1000 South and found the toddler had been struck in the driveway. Upon arrival, paramedics learned they could do nothing to save the child.

According to the Clearfield Police Department, the driver of the car believed the child was behind a gated area nearby when they were moving the vehicle. However, the child had followed the adult to the front of the house before being struck.