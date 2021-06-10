Grisly details released, no motive in death of Taylorsville teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The 17-year-old accused of killing his 15-year-old friend, Ivan Nickolas "Nick" Vetecnik, in Taylorsville last month has been charged as an adult.

Rowdy Lee Aguilar was charged Thursday with aggravated murder, abuse or desecration of a human body, obstructing justice and escape.

Charging documents divulged grisly details in the death of Vetecnik, but no motive.

Aguilar's father found the dismembered body of Vetecnik inside a utility trailer while looking for his son on May 26. The man told police the trailer "smelled strongly of cleaning agents."

A search of Aguilar's bedroom found a bloody t-shirt, while a search of the property uncovered garbage bags filled with dismembered body parts that were later identified as Vetecnik. Police also found a knife consistent with the injuries Vetecnik suffered.

After being arrested, Aguilar denied knowing Vetecnik and said he was at his girlfriend's house on the day of the murder. He told police that injuries seen on his hands came from "cutting ribs for a barbecue."

When further questioned about blood on his pants, socks and shoes, Aguilar eventually told police, "I did it."

Video from the Aguilar and Vetecnik homes showed the boys together on the day the latter was killed. At approximately 10:09 a.m., the teens were seen entering Aguilar's home. A few hours later, Aguilar is seen on the video leaving the house carrying items in a black garbage back and "walking to the field behind his house," according to the documents.

Aguilar is later seen bringing a white bag to the same field. Police say the bags were the same ones found earlier with body parts inside.

An autopsy performed by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner found Vetecnik had been stabbed 26 times to the head, including one wound that had penetrated his skull, and one that struck the interior carotid artery, which was the fatal wound.