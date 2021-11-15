Cold bottoms in Utah as GM pulls seat warmers from vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY — General Motors is giving Utah drivers, and others around the world, the cold... well, think of a body part "south" of shoulder... as the automotive giant announced it will remove heated seats from many of its upcoming models.

The company announced the chilling move is due to the current semiconductor chip shortage that is affecting most auto manufacturers. Instead of seat warmers, the chips will be used for more critical vehicle functions, FOX Business reports.

Along with seat warmers, heated steering wheels are also being ditched in numerous models, including full-size SUVs.

A survey by AutoPacific showed that 66% car buyers wanted heated front seats in their vehicles last year.

Among the General Motors models no longer featuring heated seats are the Chevrolet Blazer, Colorado and Silverado, along with GMC vehicles such as the Canyon, Sierra and Terrain.