Ho, Ho, Whoa! Santa shortage may cause 'Claus Crisis'

SALT LAKE CITY — Keep it on the down-low from the kiddos, but Santa Claus may not be coming to town this year due to the current labor shortage.

The "Claus Crisis" is headed down the chimney due to people returning to in-person holiday events with a scarcity of jolly, bearded men in red suits, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Some Santas are making out like bandits, charging more per hour than they have previously, while others are still concerned about the ongoing pandemic. It's a perfect holiday storm that is leaving Kris Kringles in very short supply.

According to the report, Santa-for-hires are earning 12% more this season, which equals up to $50 an hour more for some Claus clones.

The Professional Santa Claus School in Denver books Santas across the country and says it has been receiving calls every eight minutes for people in need of someone to impersonate the big man at an event, according to KMGH.

Susan Mesco with the school said openings for weekend holiday events are "nearly non-existent" and is telling people to plan for weekday events if they hope to book Santa Claus.