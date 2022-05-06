Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor two boys killed by car

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A large gathering of community members at the Cedar Valley Stables Thursday honored Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff, the pair of three-year-old boys killed Monday when a car driven by a man suspected to be high on meth crashed into them while they were playing in a horse corral.

“Thank you for all coming. My little boy was very special. From the minute he was born, he was a fighter,” Odin’s mother said. “I hope that everyone can look around and see the love, and outpouring, many people that had no idea who these two boys were, but they've come together.”

Read - Utah mom grieving loss of 3-year-old son & friend killed by car while playing outside

Another man remarked that his faith in humanity was restored.

“How many here can say Odin was your best friend? He didn't let you not be his best friend.” Odin’s “Papa” said. “His favorite words, at least for me...He would raise his hands and you go 'I DID IT!' We miss him. That's not fair.”

Others from all walks of life and both families of the two little boys spoke to the crowd, held candles and cried together as a community. Many lingered for hours, sharing memories and offering support to the families.

The families have fundraising pages set up to donate.

In Saratoga Springs, Coffee Creations is accepting donations for the family and they have also decorated their storefront with blue balloons as a memorial to the boys.

On Saturday, "Bit of Everything" Food Truck will be at the Silver Lake Amphitheater in Eagle Mountain in an effort to fundraise. All food sales will go to them.