Community holds fundraiser to support family of woman killed in car crash

MIDVALE, Utah — Ask anyone who knew 21-year-old Lizbeth (Liz) Rodriguez to describe her, and they'll tell you how stunning she was inside and out.

"Her thing was always giving hugs. She always reminded me every day: 'Hey, I love you, I appreciate you.' That was just her," said her friend Alejandra Lopez.

"I looked up to her in everything that she did. I believe that it was a blessing to be her sister," said her sister Beatty Rodriguez.

On Sunday afternoon, Florencia Pena hosted a fundraiser with Simplicity Ink in memory of Liz, who died in a car accident on Mountain View Corridor on March 8. The proceeds of the fundraiser are going to help support her family — especially the two young kids she leaves behind.

"She wasn't my student; she was my friend, and I have a son similar to her kids' age and I couldn't imagine what her family was going through, so I needed to think of something to help them out," Pena said.

Outside, people were able to buy a bouquet, get their faces painted, have a mocktail, or even enter a raffle. Inside, they offered services like tooth gems, permanent jewelry, and much more.

"People that don't even know us have reached out to donate and help her and her family," Pena said.

"It makes me feel so happy knowing that so many other people loved her and cared for her. It just makes me so emotional seeing everybody here honoring Liz," Rodriguez said.

For those at the fundraiser, it didn't matter if they only knew Liz in passing or had been friends for years.

"What I got to meet was a great soul — even her spirit, her smile," Estrella Lopez said.

"In middle school, she always did this thing... I'd be across the hall and she'd be across the hall and she always wanted to shout 'best friend,'" Alejandra said.

Everyone was happy to support the 21-year-old creative.

"I know she's looking down just smiling at all of us together," Rodriguez said.