Community, University of Utah leaders gather to remember the life of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — A vigil was held Wednesday evening to remember the life of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a house party in Salt Lake City.

Leaders with the University of Utah, community members, students and Lowe's teammates participated in the vigil.

Read - Aaron Lowe’s mom describes son as ‘good kid’ who was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’

Many took time to remember how loving Lowe was, and how he would do anything for his teammates and family.

“Aaron was more than a teammate or best friend, he was my brother," fellow University of Utah football player Ja'Quinden Jackson said.

Other speakers encouraged those in attendance to "get 22% better." Lowe wore jersey number 22 in remembrance of his friend and Utes teammate Ty Jordan, who was killed in 2020 of a gunshot wound while at home in Texas.

University of Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan also spoke at the vigil, saying he had spent time with Lowe's family over the past several days and said his mother expressed that Lowe loved the University of Utah very much. He encouraged students and community members to watch out for one another and check in with loved ones.

The vigil comes as the search for Aaron Lowe's killer continues. Lowe's family has expressed they have forgiven the person who pulled the trigger, but hope they will come forward in order to get justice for Aaron.

Read - Sister of Aaron Lowe forgives brother’s killer, pleads for confession

Lowe's girlfriend of two years was also injured in the shooting. She is continuing to recover at the hospital.