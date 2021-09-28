Sister of Aaron Lowe forgives brother’s killer, pleads for confession

SALT LAKE CITY — As the search for Aaron Lowe’s killer continues, his family has made it to Utah where they are making arrangements to take their beloved son home.

FOX 13 spoke with Davetta Jones, Lowe's older sister, who says she has forgiveness in her heart.

“Why would you do that? To a family, you took away a brother, an uncle, a son. You took away a good person,” said Jones, who is heartbroken and confused as to why someone shot and killed her brother.

The shooting happened in the early hours Sunday morning, and two days later, the case is still open.

Jones is pleading with the killer to come forward.

“I trust the Utah police department, and I trust they’re doing their job. I am hoping if anyone knows anything, they would come forward," she said.

Jones says Lowe did not have a mean bone in his body and wasn't a violent kid. That’s why it’s hard for her to wrap her mind around the violence this weekend.

“You upset the world, you didn’t just upset a family, you upset the world, and we ask that you turn yourself in,” she said.

Making it to the University of Utah was Aaron’s dream, Jones said, adding that her brother didn't come here to die.

“This was his dream — he wanted to play football, go to the NFL," she said. "Utah was, like, the best thing that happened to him.”

Jones had a message for the person who pulled the trigger, killing Lowe.

“Everyone makes mistakes. I forgive you, but I want justice for my brother," she said.