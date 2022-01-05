Company cuts ties with Utah business after founder's anti-Semitic remarks

NEWTON, Mass. — A major property management company told FOX 13 it is cutting ties with Utah's Entrata following anti-Semitic remarks made by its founder Dave Bateman.

Northland, which oversees 26,000 multi-family units in 11 states across the country, sent FOX 13 a statement Wednesday saying it was dropping Entrata as a management system provider.

Bateman resigned his position on Entrata's board of directors Tuesday after being universally condemned following an email he sent that claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was part of an extermination plot by "the Jews." He later confirmed his remarks in a separate text messages to FOX 13.

"Northland condemns the hateful and abhorrent comments by the founder and chairman of Entrata. As a former Entrata customer for nearly a decade, we were shocked by Dave Bateman’s anti-Semitism, conspiracy theories, and COVID vaccination misinformation," the company said in its statement.

In its announcement, Northland said it will no longer consider Entrata for any future technology needs and calls on its peers to join them in demanding accountability.

Current Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds immediately distanced the company from Bateman's remarks, saying the founder's opinions "do not reflect the views or values of Entrata."