Condemned killer Ralph Menzies dies of natural causes in Utah hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — Condemned death row inmate Ralph Leroy Menzies died Wednesday from natural causes in a local hospital, Utah's Department of Corrections announced.

The 67-year-old Menzies was facing execution for the 1986 kidnapping and killing of Maurine Hunsaker.

Hunsaker's family was notified by Utah officials of Menzies' death.

Menzies' original execution was halted earlier this year after his attorneys raised concerns about his mental state due to his dementia, and the Utah Supreme Court ruled that he was entitled to a new evaluation.

On Friday, a mental competency report prepared by a psychologist from Utah's Department of Health & Human Services found that Menzies was incompetent to be executed by firing squad.

Menzies' legal team has argued that executing him with dementia would violate the U.S. Constitution right against cruel and unusual punishment.

Hunsaker was kidnapped from her job at a Kearns convenience store and taken to Big Cottonwood Canyon, where Menzies tied her to a tree and slit her throat.

