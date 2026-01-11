Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating after deer fawn intentionally hit by car near Randolph

A photo from the scene released by the Utah Division of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division. It's day time, and the body of the fawn lies in the snow. Tire tracks in the snow lead up to where the fawn is seen.
RANDOLPH, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver they say intentionally veered off road to hit a mule deer fawn near Randolph on New Year's Eve.

The DNR Division of Law Enforcement say that on or around December 31, 2025, a vehicle traveling on Big Creek Road, due west of Randolph, veered off the road to strike the fawn. The agency cites the presence of tire tracks at the scene in addition to other evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the UTIP Hotline by phone 1-800-662-3337 or send an anonymous text to 847411.

