Construction halted at Eagle Mountain site due to racist graffiti

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Construction work at the new Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain has been halted after additional racist graffiti was found at the site.

The first incident of was discovered Nov. 8 when a racial slur was found written in a portable bathroom and reported to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“It said basically kill people 'kill black people on 1129,' we assume that mean November 29,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the sheriff's office.

Mortensen Construction, which maintains control over the site until completion, released a statement saying they had found additional hateful graffiti at the site since the first incident.

“It’s disturbing to say something like that, simply because we don’t know if it’s a serious threat, if somebody really intends to carry that out, or if it’s just somebody who has personal issues,” Cannon said.

Because of the of the additional remarks, work was stopped on the project until Friday.

Mortenson executives say they take the matter very seriously and are working with local authorities to identify individuals responsible and prosecute them to the full extent of the law.

The company is also adding workforce training for everyone working on the project, in addition to more security cameras on the property.

“The thing that’s more disturbing is that it’s more of a specified slur that’s on there, it’s not just somebody talking about their hatred towards another group of people, it’s talking about a threat towards that group of people, and not talking about just hurting them, but talking about killing them and that’s especially disturbing,” said Cannon.

Mortenson has offered a $50,000 reward for any information that helps identify the person who wrote the graffiti in the incidents.