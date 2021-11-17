SLC Airport construction worker killed in industrial accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A construction worker was killed early Wednesday in an industrial-related accident at Salt Lake City International Airport.

WATCH: Utah man seeks police pursuit policy change following wife's death in high-speed crash

Police were alerted to the accident at approximately 8:39 a.m., receiving information that a worker was injured. When first responders arrived at the airport, they were able to confirm the worker had died on the scene.

Officials would not release the cause of the accident, but Salt Lake City Police Department detectives have begun an investigation.

The identity of the worker is being withheld until proper notifications are made.

READ: Woman killed in accident with dump truck in Draper

Along with police, the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Salt Lake City Airport Operations Division responded to the accident scene.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story