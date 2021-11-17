Watch
SLC Airport construction worker killed in industrial accident

Salt Lake City Airport accident
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 17, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A construction worker was killed early Wednesday in an industrial-related accident at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police were alerted to the accident at approximately 8:39 a.m., receiving information that a worker was injured. When first responders arrived at the airport, they were able to confirm the worker had died on the scene.

Officials would not release the cause of the accident, but Salt Lake City Police Department detectives have begun an investigation.

The identity of the worker is being withheld until proper notifications are made.

Along with police, the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Salt Lake City Airport Operations Division responded to the accident scene.

