Construction workers burned in explosion at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Two construction workers were burned in an explosion at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday.

According to fire officials, the explosion occurred just before 10 a.m. at the Phase 3 construction site near Concourse B.

One worker suffered serious burns and was transported to a burn center following the incident. The other person was also taken to the hospital and was treated for minor burns.

It is not known what kind of material caused the explosion, but an internal investigation is currently underway.

No airport visitors were near the site when the explosion.

In March 2021, an airport construction worker was killed in what was called an industrial-related accident.