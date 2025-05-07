Convicted killer Ralph Menzies appears in court for competency hearing on execution

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A judge has declined to rule yet on whether condemned killer Ralph Leroy Menzies is competent to be executed.

During a hearing on Wednesday, 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates heard arguments from Menzies' lawyers and the state, but said he needed to review additional evidence before rendering a decision. That is expected to happen within 60 days.

Menzies' lawyers have argued that he suffers from dementia and is mentally incompetent to be executed. The Utah Attorney General's Office argued that Menzies understands the gravity of his crime and therefore can be put to death under the law.

Menzies is facing execution for the 1986 kidnapping and murder of Maurine Hunsaker, who was taken from her job at a gas station. She was tied to a tree and her throat was slit.

During Wednesday's hearing, her son, Matt Hunsaker, told the judge they have been waiting decades for a resolution. He expressed frustration that his mother's name was only uttered once in court, in passing. He said he has had kids and will soon have a granddaughter.

"It’s taken a toll on the whole family," Hunsaker told reporters outside of court. "There is some closure that’s possibly ahead, but it’s 39 years, two months and nine days. That’s a long time."

Hunsaker said he will abide by the judge's decision and if Menzies is found incompetent, he will not push to see him executed. If Menzies is found to be competent, however, it is expected that his lawyers will appeal the judge's decision to the Utah Supreme Court.