Time to play ball as plans for Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood finally unveiled

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officials unveiled plans to transform the area around the former Smith's Ballpark into a year-round community space following the Bees' departure to South Jordan.

"This space is already important to the community," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. "It is the ballpark neighborhood, and yet it was only active about 80 days a year."

The ballpark, which has stood since 1994, will undergo significant changes as city leaders and the Community Reinvestment Agency work to create an active space that serves the community throughout the year.

"Really brings new life to the stadium," said Lauren Parisi, Senior Project Manager for Community Reinvestment Agency.

Mendenhall says these plans reflect what residents in the area have expressed they want to see.

"We've heard from them over and over again, the community wants to see that kind of welcoming atmosphere continue," the mayor said.

The new plans include increasing walkability, safety improvements, and home ownership opportunities. The site will also feature multiple community amenities.

"You're going to see a park, open-spaces, year-round activation, space for big community events, 9,000-person concerts, festival street space out here on West Temple," Mendenhall said.

Parisi outlined additional facilities planned for the site.

"There will be a new library, there will be a new fire station, and last but not least, there will be a lot of housing," she said. "There's over 450 housing units that are slated for this site."

As Salt Lake City continues to grow, project leaders emphasize the importance of creating green spaces.

"The community's been growing and changing a lot, and they have been working on some safety issues, and also adding a lot of trees and green spaces to this area is going to be really important," said Makena Hawley, Project Manager for Community Reinvestment Agency.

The project aims to enhance community connections by creating inclusive spaces.

"How do we make sure that it's activated and interesting and used as it's a community asset?" Hawley asked.

The mayor noted that preserving the area's natural views was also a priority in the design.

"We're also really mindful that this is an incredible view of the Wasatch mountains and the design that we're bringing to the board for approval keeps in mind those sight lines," Mendenhall said.

While waiting for plans to be approved, the city will begin hosting events at the ballpark in the coming months.

"Keeping this space active begins on July 11," Mendenhall explained. "We're hosting the first event, it's a family-friendly movie screening here. We are going to show Shrek."

The project represents an investment in the city's growth with significant input from neighborhood residents.

"Community-inspired vision that will shape the development of the ballpark site," Parisi said.

