Cottonwood Heights mayor announces more patrols, pedestrian lights after deadly crash

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights mayor Mike Weichers has announced they have approved a budget for increased DUI patrols and pedestrian light installations after a man died after being struck crossing the street.

This comes after a man was hit and killed by a car while crossing the road near Bella Vista Elementary Thursday evening. A 12-year-old was also hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on that same road Monday evening.

In the announcement by Mayor Weichers, the approved budget will go towards enhanced police patrols in an effort to address concerns with pedestrian safety throughout the rest of October.

"The presence of these additional officers will enhance efforts to prevent accidents involving DUI-impaired drivers and will also provide an enhanced presence to address drivers who are speeding on our roadways and other safety concerns on roads during low visibility hours," the statement read. "The City Council will be evaluating and discussing speed limits on Ft. Union Boulevard and working with UDOT to fast-track the Bella Vista crossing light improvements."

The statement also urged drivers to take extra precautions while driving and to follow recommendations made by the US Department of Transportation, they include:



Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather. Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk. Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too. Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing where you can’t see. Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present. Be extra cautious when backing up and look for pedestrians.

Mayor Weichers also advised pedestrians to follow the national safety tips when attempting the cross the street, which are: