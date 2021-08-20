Counting Crows, Florida George Line cancel Salt Lake City concerts over COVID

SALT LAKE CITY — Counting Crows and Florida Georgia Line canceled upcoming Salt Lake City concerts Friday due to concerns over COVID-19.

Counting Crows called off the Aug. 26 show at Red Butte Gardens because of the lack of entry protocols.

Red Butte Garden's COVID policy does not require guests to be vaccinated or wear masks. As a state facility, Red Butte Gardens must adhere to COVID mandates passed by the Utah legislature.

"This is a decision we didn’t make lightly but we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans and crew," the band wrote.

"Stay well and we’ll see you next time SLC."

Those with tickets for the Counting Crows show can CLICK HERE to receive a full refund.

Florida Georgia Line canceled the remainder of their "Love My Country" tour, including the Nov. 17 concert at Vivint Arena, because of the rise of COVID-19 cases around the country.

"While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right," the band tweeted.

The band says refunds will be issued directly to the original method of payment and no action is required by those who purchased tickets.