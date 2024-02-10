'Cowardly, harmful and unacceptable;' School district passes resolution condemning Natalie Cline

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Calling her actions "cowardly, harmful and unacceptable," the Granite School District Board of Education passed a resolution Friday condemning state board of education member Natalie Cline for targeting a student with false comments earlier this week.

During a meeting of the board, no public comment was allowed before the members voted to pass the resolution by a 6-1 vote as well as demand Cline's resignation.

Following the vote, those in attendance gave the board a standing ovation.

In voting against the resolution, district board member Kim Chandler said she did not believe it would be helpful and that Cline should have due process.

The meeting comes days after Cline posted comments on Facebook that insinuated a girl's basketball player in the district was transgender, when she is not. Although Cline later deleted the post and apologized to the family in another, she has been widely criticized and faces possible impeachment through the Utah State Legislature.

In the district's resolution, the board wrote, "we condemn anyone who would bully or target any student for any reason, but especially those in positions of power who are specifically elected to represent and protect our children."

The resolution contains only four lines, but ended with a terse demand that Cline resign.

"That such behavior is cowardly, harmful and unacceptable. We call on our colleagues from school boards throughout the state and other elected officials to join us in demanding Boardmember Cline’s immediate resignation from the State Board of Education," the board wrote.

Following the hearing, none of the board members would speak, saying they "don’t want to detract from the message of the resolution."