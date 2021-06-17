Watch
Cox issues proclamation commemorating June 19 as Juneteenth in Utah

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 17:14:00-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a proclamation Thursday commemorating June 19 as Juneteenth in Utah.

The proclamation came on the same day President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Cox's proclamation says Utah has much more work to do to ensure racial equality for all, and specifically pointed to a compact the state has entered into in support of equity and inclusion.

Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston. The order let the slaves of Texas know they were free, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2016, Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill into law recognizing the third Saturday in the month as Juneteenth Freedom Day, an annual state commemorative holiday.

