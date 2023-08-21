Cox names Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack new leader of Utah National Guard

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox named a new leader of the Utah National Guard Monday after Brig. Gen. Michael Turley announced his retirement from the U.S. Army.

Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack will assume command as Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard effective immediately. Turley was placed on administrative leave last week after Cox learned he was under investigation by the U.S. Army.

Boyack currently serves as commander and assistant adjutant general for the Utah Air National Guard after beginning his career in 1994.

“Brig. Gen. Boyack is a fine example of military training, discipline and leadership, and I’m grateful for his willingness to take on this new responsibility. I have every confidence that he will serve Utahns and his fellow Guardsmen and women admirably,” Cox said.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the investigation into Turley, USA Today reports that Turley had "an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate soldier."