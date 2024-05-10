Crews rescue injured man trapped on hoodoo towering over Utah canyon

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Utah search and rescue crews put their lives on the line in some of the most treacherous conditions around the state, often helping those who bite off a little more than they can chew.

Grand County Emergency Medical Services shared photos from an incredible rescue last Saturday that found a man stranded on a hoodoo towering thousands of feet in the air over the canyon below.

Grand County EMS

EMS teams, along with Grand County Search and Rescue, were called to Pucker Pass in Long Canyon after a male nursing an injured ankle was unable to get off the hoodoo "with a sharp, catastrophic drop on all sides," the agency reported.

After rigging ropes and setting a ladder over the 5-foot gap to the hoodoo, EMT Jensen crawled over the span to get to the man. Jensen first secured the injured hiker before tending to his injuries.

Grand County EMS AEMT Jensen crawls over gap to hoodoo







The man was eventually able to cross back over using the ladder, with the entire rescue taking just under three hours.

While always happy to do their jobs, the EMS team offered up a very important reminder.

"As we head into another beautiful weekend here in Moab, remember - just 'cause ya saw a picture of it online, doesn't always mean it's the best idea ; )"