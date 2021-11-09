Crews respond to explosion at Springville apartment

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — An explosion rocked a Springville apartment complex Tuesday, sending crews from multiple departments to battle the fire.
Officials confirmed a fire at 500 South Main Street, and video sent to FOX 13 showed smoke and flames at the scene.
Springville Fire
Multiple fire trucks and ambulances could be seen outside the apartment complex.
No injury information was made available. Residents are being told to avoid the area.
