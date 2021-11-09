Watch
Crews respond to explosion at Springville apartment

Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 16:05:35-05

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — An explosion rocked a Springville apartment complex Tuesday, sending crews from multiple departments to battle the fire.

Officials confirmed a fire at 500 South Main Street, and video sent to FOX 13 showed smoke and flames at the scene.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances could be seen outside the apartment complex.

No injury information was made available. Residents are being told to avoid the area.

