Crews respond to explosion at Springville apartment

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — An explosion rocked a Springville apartment complex Tuesday, sending crews from multiple departments to battle the fire.

Officials confirmed a fire at 500 South Main Street, and video sent to FOX 13 showed smoke and flames at the scene.

Springville Fire

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances could be seen outside the apartment complex.

Springville City / Facebook

No injury information was made available. Residents are being told to avoid the area.

