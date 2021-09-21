Crews searching Yellowstone National Park for missing Ogden man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Search and rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park are attempting to locate a missing Ogden man after the body of his relative was found along the shore of a lake.

Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, and his half-brother Mark O'Neill, were reported overdue returning from a four-night backcountry trip Sunday. Crews spotted a canoe, paddle and other personnel belongings on the south side of Shoshone Lake Sunday.

On Monday, O'Neill's body was found on the east shore of the lake.

A 10-person team is currently searching the area to locate Crumbo, who along with O'Neill, were both National Park Service retirees. Crumbo is also a former Navy SEAL, according to a post from Yellowstone National Park.

Crews from Grand Teton National Park are assisting in the search.

Officials have asked the public to "maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and their related activity for the safety of the public in this remote area and to protect the integrity of our work."