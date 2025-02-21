Crystals, fossils, reptiles and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

DAVIS COUNTY

Crystal Festival - This Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Davis Conference Center in Layton will host a free event featuring rock and crystal vendors, artists, demonstrators and more. Follow the link for more information.

CACHE COUNTY

USU Rock-n-Fossil Day - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Utah State University Geology Building will host a free event featuring demonstrations and presentations on rocks, fossils and other hands-on activities. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Safe Kids Fair - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Mountain America Exposition Center will host a free event featuring safety education, dance performances, self-defense safety tips, costumed character photo opportunities and more. Attendees can participate in a bike rodeo with a free bike helmet giveaway while supplies last. Follow the link for more information.

Opioid Prevention Youth Pow Wow - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the Promontory Building at the Utah State Fair Park will host a free event featuring traditional Native dance performances, live music, local artists, informational booths on recovery and prevention resources and more. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

American Fork Spring Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Northampton House will host an event featuring local vendors with flowers, produce, handmade goods and more. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sears Invitational Art Show - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Sears Art Museum will host a free event featuring landscape art, portraits and other exhibitions from popular artists. Follow the link for more information.