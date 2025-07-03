Flash flooding caught on video in Capitol Reef National Park

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Summer in Utah is known for its hot temperatures and extremely dry conditions, but it can also be a place to find dangerous flash flooding.

Video taken on Wednesday afternoon showed some of that flooding in Capitol Reef National Park.

The video was taken by Cass Bromley, the former superintendent of the park, at 4 p.m. just upstream of the Highway 24 bridge.

As of Wednesday evening, there are no known injuries or damages from the flooding.

"Hikers should be aware that flash floods can happen even if the rain is well up stream and it’s not raining where you are," Bromley shared. "Watching the forecast is always a great idea, but especially as monsoon season seems to be kicking off."