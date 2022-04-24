Cyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton man died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Saturday.

According to Layton Police, 38-year-old James Christopher Pinko was riding in the area of 925 N. Hill Field Road near Layton Hills Mall when he was hit by a vehicle that was exiting I-15.

Pinko was taken to the University of Utah hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

It was not known as of Sunday afternoon whether the driver was at fault in the accident or if the vehicle had the right-of-way.