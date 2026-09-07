Broad Fire burns 134 acres at mouth of Weber Canyon, 10 percent contained

DAVIS COUNTY — A wildfire burning at the mouth of Weber Canyon has grown to 134 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the Weber Fire District.

The Broad Fire's containment is on the south side of I-84, near the Weber River in Davis County. On Sunday, crews and aircraft were working to cool hot spots that could threaten the fire line before winds picked up.

Parts of I-84 were shut down because of the wildfire. Officials say traffic remains down to one lane in both directions near the mouth of the canyon.

Utah Fire Info says crews have seen several close calls as drivers traveling through the narrow corridor become distracted by firefighting efforts.

Utah Highway Patrol says a Saturday night crash caused by the backup killed a motorcycle rider after a truck struck an SUV, pushing the motorcycle into another vehicle.

For people living near the mouth of Weber Canyon, the fire is more than smoke on the horizon.

"It's so close to a lot of people's homes. Close to a lot of people's ancestral homes," Zane Covington, an Ogden resident, said.

Covington says the pace of wildfires this season has been alarming.

"Wildfires happen, but the frequency of when they've been happening in the past two months has been kinda insane," Covington said.

Fellow Ogden resident Jacob Anderson says he's worried about how Sunday's wind would impact the fire.

"It's kinda scary, because it feels like one minute, the wind might push it this way and the next, it's pushing right towards our town," Anderson said.

Firefighters are urging drivers to slow down, stay focused and watch for crews and equipment working along the highway.

"With environmental disasters happening more frequently, I think it's a reminder that things are changing and the world is changing and we're not safe from it," Covington said.

